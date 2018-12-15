Belgium thrash England to reach Hockey World Cup final

Belgium qualified for the final of the 2018 Hockey World Cup after picking up a 6-0 victory over England in the semifinal.

Tom Boon scored the opener for the Belgian side in the eighth minute. Simon Gougnard doubled their lead in the 19th minute.

Cedric Charlier netted the third in the 42nd minute.

The fourth goal was scored by Alexander Hendrickx in the 45th minute. He netted his second in the 50th minute.

Sebastien Dockier made it 6-0 three minutes later.

The Belgians will play Australia or Netherlands in the final on Sunday.