BCCI seeking to recover $2 million legal fee from PCB

Things may go from bad to worse for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the legal compensation case as the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is thought to be seeking recovery of legal expenses in the case after the International Cricket Council (ICC) ruled in its favour last month.

Indian newspaper Mumbai Mirror has reported that the BCCI has written to the ICC’s dispute resolution committee as they look to be compensated to the tune of a little over $2 million for the expenses they incurred in the recently concluded compensation case.

The PCB had claimed that the BCCI had gone back on a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding that claimed the two sides will play a set number of bilateral series in exchange of the Pakistan board voting in favour of the formation of a Big Three.

The Mumbai Mirror further claims that the matter will be discussed during the Asian Cricket Council meeting today.