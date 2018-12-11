Barcelona unsure about La Liga fixture in United States

December 11, 2018

Barcelona have withdrawn their wish to play a first-ever La Liga game in the United States until all parties agree with the idea, the club announced on Monday.

The Catalans are set to face Girona in Miami on January 29 but the Spanish football federation (RFEF), Spain’s professional footballers’ association and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have all voiced their concerns.

“The FC Barcelona Board of Directors have agreed to withdraw their disposal to play their game against Girona FC in Miami, after noting a lack of consensus over this proposal,” a statement on their website read.

“Barcelona were and remain willing to play a La Liga game in Miami, and accepted that income from the game would be shared amongst all Primera Division and Segunda Division clubs,” it added.

The two clubs had signed a formal request from the league sent to the Spanish football federation to allow the fixture at the Hard Rock Stadium, which would be the maiden game as part of a 15-year project to play more Spanish league games in the USA.

 
 

