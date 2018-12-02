Bangladesh claim first-ever innings win

Bangladesh registered their biggest win in a Test match as well as only their fourth ever series win as they defeated West Indies by an innings and 184 runs in the second Test in Dhaka on Sunday to clinch the two-match series.

21-year-old spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed 12 wickets, finishing with 7-58 and 5-59 in the first and second innings respectively to help the Tigers bowl out the visitors for 111 and 213 runs to claim the man-of-the-match award as well as the record for best match haul by a Bangladeshi bowler.

Middle-order batsman Mahmudullah had scored a century in the first innings as Bangladesh had made 508 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium to claim their first ever victory by an innings margin.

There was precious little fight from a West Indies side that looked all too happy to lie down and accept defeat, with ShimronHetmyer’s counter-attacking 93 in the second innings being their only form of defiance of any note.

Bangladesh claim the series 2-0 after winning the first Test by 64 runs.