Bangladesh beat Pakistan in Emerging Asia Cup fixture

December 10, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ACC/Twitter

Bangladesh picked up a comprehensive 84-run victory over Pakistan in the Emerging Asia Cup in Karachi on Monday.

Bangladesh, electing to bat first, made 309-5 in their 50 overs with Mosaddek Hossain top scoring. He scored 85 runs off 74 balls, with three boundaries and four sixes. Zakir Hasan scored a run-a-ball 69 runs. Yasir Ali made 56 runs from 46 balls after hitting five boundaries and two maximums.

Khushdil Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he finished with figures of 3-48 in nine overs.

The hosts, chasing a steep target of 310 runs, were bowled out for just 225 in 46.5 overs. Shah starred with the bat as well, scoring 61 runs from 58 balls after hitting two boundaries and four maximums.

Zeeshan Malik contributed 47 runs while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made 46 runs in the group stage fixture.

Nayeem Hasan grabbed three wickets while Hossain and Shafiul Islam finished with two wickets each.

Hossain was named the man of the match.

Meanwhile, the fixture between United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain.

 
 
 

