Babar, Azhar stave off embarrassment for Pakistan

Pakistan had Babar Azam and Azhar Ali to thank as the duo anchored the innings to prevent what would have been an embarrassing collapse in the side’s three-day warm-up game against Cricket South Africa Invitation XI.

The visitors had fallen to 112-5 in response to the hosts’ 318-7 declared on day one.

Skipper Marques Ackerman had made an unbeaten 103, while teenaged opener Joshua Richards made 98 on day one, but Pakistan’s top-order did not find batting that easy as medium-pacer Thandolwethu Mnyaka did significant damage early on.

If Pakistan were under any illusions regarding the difficult nature of the task at hand then they would have been dispelled with the way their finest have struggled against a relatively young and inexperienced side.