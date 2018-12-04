Australian teen smashes six sixes in over

An Australian cricketer got his name registered in the select group of batsmen to hit six sixes in an over as he accomplished the milestone in an U19 National Championship fixture, CricTracker has reported.

Ollie Davies, the captain of New South Wales Metro, hit six consecutive sixes in the 40th over of the U19 National Championship fixture in Adelaide. He went on to hit 17 sixes in his 207-run knock.

“I was looking to hit the good balls for one and to pounce on anything loose and send it over the fence,” he said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo. “After the first two sixes I had in the back of my head that I wanted to give it a crack and it paid off in the end.I was just trying to target square leg and cow corner, getting down on my back leg before the ball was even bowled and trying to slog sweep.”

Ball 1: Slog-swept for 6

Ball 2: Slog-swept for 6

Ball 3: Slog-swept for 6

Ball 4: Slog-swept for 6

Ball 5: Slog-swept for 6

Ball 6: Slog-swept for 6

The captain led from the front as his side posted a huge total of 406-4 in the fixture.

The last time someone managed six consecutive sixes was in 2001-02, when Jason Krejza registered a double ton in a first-class game.