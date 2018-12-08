Australia trounce China, England defeat Ireland in Hockey World Cup 2018

Australia trounced China while England beat Ireland in the Pool B fixtures of the Hockey World Cup 2018 in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Australia thrashed China 11-0 thanks to a hat trick Blake Govers. He opened the scoring for the Australian side in the 10th minute. Aran Zaleweski made it 2-0 after five minutes. Tom Craig extended the lead to 3-0 in the 16th minute.

Govers netted his second and Australia’s fourth goal in the 19th minute while Jeremy Hayward made it 5-0 in the 22nd minute of the game. Jacob Whetten scored the sixth goal in the 29th minute.

The seventh goal for Australia was scored by Timothy Brand in the 33rd minute. Govers completed his hat trick to make it 8-0 in the 34th minute. Dylan Wotherspoon scored the ninth goal of the match in the 39th minute while Flynn Ogilvie took the score to double figure after 10 minutes.

Brand scored his second goal of the match as he scored the 11th goal in the 55th minute. England defeated China 4-2.

David Condon gave England the lead in the 15th minute. Chris Cargo put Ireland on level terms in the 35th minute. Liam Ansell put England ahead in the 37th minute. The Irish side immediately bounced back Shane O’Donoghue made it 2-2 in the same minute.

James Gall scored England’s third goal in the 38th minute while Mark Gleghorne netted the fourth goal in the injury time. Australia top Pool B with nine points followed by England at second position with four points. China and Ireland are at third and fourth place on the table.