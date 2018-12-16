Australia thrash England 8-1 to win bronze medal in Hockey World Cup

Australia defeated England by 8-1 to win the bronze medal in the 2018 Hockey World Cup in Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Blake Govers put the Australians ahead in the eighth minute and Tom Craig made it 2-0 the next minute.

Craig netted the third in the 19th minute whereas Trent Mitton extended their lead to 4-0 in the 32nd minute.

Tim Brand made it 5-0 in the 34th minute. Craig completed his hat-trick in the same minute.

Barry Middleton made it 6-1 in the 46th minute of the match.

Jeremy Hayward scored back-to-back goals for the Australian side in the 57th and 60th minute of the game.