Australia thrash England 8-1 to win bronze medal in Hockey World Cup

December 16, 2018

Photo Courtesy: FIH

Australia defeated England by 8-1 to win the bronze medal in the 2018 Hockey World Cup in Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Blake Govers put the Australians ahead in the eighth minute and Tom Craig made it 2-0 the next minute.

Craig netted the third in the 19th minute whereas Trent Mitton extended their lead to 4-0 in the 32nd minute.

Tim Brand made it 5-0 in the 34th minute. Craig completed his hat-trick in the same minute.

Barry Middleton made it 6-1 in the 46th minute of the match.

Jeremy Hayward scored back-to-back goals for the Australian side in the 57th and 60th minute of the game.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Cricket Australia chief backs four-day Tests

December 16, 2018 4:56 pm

Australia build lead despite troubles

December 16, 2018 3:25 pm

Kohli becomes second-fastest player to 25 Test centuries

December 16, 2018 11:04 am

Netherlands to play Belgium in Hockey World Cup final

December 16, 2018 9:58 am

Belgium thrash England to reach Hockey World Cup final

December 15, 2018 5:10 pm

Kohli steadies India following loss of early wickets

December 15, 2018 3:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.