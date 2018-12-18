Australia remain unchanged for final two Tests against India

December 18, 2018

Photo: AFP

Australian selectors kept faith with the current 13-player squad for their remaining two Tests against India, after the team levelled the series 1-1 in Perth on Tuesday.

India won the opening match in Adelaide, the team’s first win in Australia for a decade.

The hosts came back in Perth to secure their first Test victory since the ball-tampering scandal, levelling the series as the teams head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test.

National selector Trevor Hohns said Cricket Australia wanted to “keep this group together to build on the momentum we have established in Perth”.

“With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle in the squad we believe we have enough fast bowlers to choose from, so we’ve made the decision to stick with the 13-person squad for the remaining two Test matches against India,” he added.

Only rookie Chris Tremain was released from the squad prior to the Perth Test.

India, the number one Test team in the world, are looking to regroup as they seek to win their first-ever Test series in Australia.

Australia squad for Tests beginning in Melbourne on December 26 and Sydney on January 3: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (capt), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Big Bash League begins on Wednesday promising new innovations

December 18, 2018 12:57 pm

Blasters beat Challengers in women’s one-day tournament

December 18, 2018 12:54 pm

Peshawar, FATA register wins in National T20 Cup

December 18, 2018 12:36 pm

Australia hammer India by 146 runs to level Test series

December 18, 2018 11:05 am

West Indies defeat Bangladesh in T20I series opener

December 17, 2018 4:01 pm

Karachi Whites, Lahore Blues win in National T20 Cup

December 17, 2018 12:32 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.