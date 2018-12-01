Australia beat Ireland, England held by China in Hockey World Cup 2018

Australia clinched a narrow win over Ireland whereas England were held to a draw by China in their Pool B matches of the Hockey World Cup 2018 in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Australia edged past minnows Ireland by a single point in the first game of the day.

Blake Govers put the Kanagaroos ahead in the 11th minute but Shane O’Donoughue put Ireland back on terms after two minutes.

Timothy Brand’s goal in the 34th minute took Australia to victory.

The fixture between England and China ended in a 2-2 draw

Guo Xiaoping gave China the lead in the fifth minute of the Group B match. Mark Gleghorne leveled the scoreline for the English side in the 14th minute.

Liam Ansell made it 2-1 for England in the 48th minute but Du Talake’s goal in the 59th minute helped his side secure a point in the tournament.

Australia lead Pool B with three points while England and China are at second and third place. Ireland is at the bottom of the table without a point.