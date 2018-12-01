Australia beat Ireland, England held by China in Hockey World Cup 2018

December 1, 2018

Photo Courtesy: FIH

Australia clinched a narrow win over Ireland whereas England were held to a draw by China in their Pool B matches of the Hockey World Cup 2018 in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Australia edged past minnows Ireland by a single point in the first game of the day.

Blake Govers put the Kanagaroos ahead in the 11th minute but Shane O’Donoughue put Ireland back on terms after two minutes.

Timothy Brand’s goal in the 34th minute took Australia to victory.

Related: Argentina, New Zealand secure narrow wins in Hockey World Cup 2018

The fixture between England and China ended in a 2-2 draw

Guo Xiaoping gave China the lead in the fifth minute of the Group B match. Mark Gleghorne leveled the scoreline for the English side in the 14th minute.

Liam Ansell made it 2-1 for England in the 48th minute but Du Talake’s goal in the 59th minute helped his side secure a point in the tournament.

Australia lead Pool B with three points while England and China are at second and third place. Ireland is at the bottom of the table without a point.

 
 
 

See Also

Here are the rules of the ‘100-ball’ cricket format

December 1, 2018 9:59 am

India suffer Shaw injury blow ahead of first Test

November 30, 2018 12:53 pm

Argentina, New Zealand secure narrow wins in Hockey World Cup 2018

November 30, 2018 12:25 pm

Test cricket has hope after Kohli’s backing, says David Gower

November 30, 2018 11:37 am

Clarke hits out at ‘headline-chasing coward’

November 29, 2018 3:11 pm

India pummel South Africa in Hockey World Cup

November 29, 2018 11:06 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.