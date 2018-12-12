Ashfaq Shah elected PFF chairman as another FIFA ban looms

December 12, 2018

Photo courtesy: PFF

District Football Association (DFA) Peshawar president Ashfaq Hussain Shah has been elected the new chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on December 12.

The latest of what has been a series of controversial elections saw former chairman Faisal Saleh Hayat and his party members boycott the elections, with football governing body FIFA also making it clear that the PFF runs the risk of being banned once again if the Supreme Court-ordered elections take place.

However, the country’s top court has paid little heed to the warning and the December 12 elections have taken place as expected.

It now remains to be seen how FIFA will react to what is expected to be seen by the governing body as undue government intervention in a country’s sporting affairs.

 
 

