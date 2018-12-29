Andrew Strauss’ wife dies from cancer

Ruth Strauss, wife of former English cricketer Andrew Strauss, passed away at the age of 46 after losing a battle to cancer, Sky Sports has reported.

“It is with great sadness and immense grief that we have to announce that Ruth passed away today as a result of her rare lung cancer,” the former batsman stated in his statement. “Anyone who has met Ruth will know how loving, caring and passionately protective she was of her family and it gives us huge comfort that she was in Australia, the land of her birth, surrounded by those who love her, in her final moments.”

He went on to state that his late wife wanted to help cancer victims and he will be launch a foundation to raise funds for research and to offer support to the patients and their families.

He thanked those helped with her treatment over the last 12 months.

Andrew and Ruth had tied the knot in 2003. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2017.

She is survived by her husband and two children aged 10 and 13.

The former English cricketer resigned as director of the England and Wales Cricket Board when his wife fell ill.