Ali Tareen asks fans to suggest complete name for Multan franchise

December 22, 2018

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Ali Tareen, the owner of Multan franchise in Pakistan Super League, has asked fans to suggest the complete name for his side.

“We want a name that represents South Punjab & captures it’s spirit,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Please send in your suggestions. The person whose suggestion we accept will be invited to watch a match with us and will get a big jhappi (a warm hug)”.

He had earlier confirmed that the consortium will retain Multan’s name.

Ali Tareen’s Multan Consortium had purchased the “Sixth Team” of the Pakistan Super League.

The reserve price set by the Pakistan Cricket Board was $5.21 million per annum for a period of seven years. This reserve price was exceeded by the bid winner.

On November 10, the PCB had terminated a franchise agreement with Schon Properties after they failed to meet its financial obligations.

 
 


