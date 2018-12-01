Afridi calls for inclusion of 10-over cricket in the Olympics

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has called for 10-over cricket to be introduced in the Olympics due to its fast paced nature.

“I think this is the best cricket you can introduce in the Olympic Games,” Afridi told ESPNcricinfo. “I think you can take the game there and show the world what cricket is all about.

“I think this is the perfect format to introduce cricket and we are all enjoying it, which is the main thing.” He went on to explain the technicalities of the format in the interview.

“It’s quick fire, a big test of bowlers. Batsmen can show their skills and I myself saw some great innings, some great skills and some great shots.”

He claimed that the the nature of the sport will be transformed by the format. “Even T20 and one-day cricket will change with this cricket,” he said.

“I think you can take it [around the world] definitely because of the time,” Afridi said.

The Pakistani cricketer is leading the Pakhtoons franchise in the T10 League. He became the first cricketer to bag a hat trick in the cricketing tournament.

Cricket was last included as an event in the Olympics in 1900. The International Cricket Council has recently submitted a bid to include women’s T20 cricket in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the English city of Birmingham.