Adelaide Strikers kick off BBL8 with comfortable win

A dramatic collapse and opener Alex Carey’s aggressive 70 saw defending champions Adelaide Strikers claim a comfortable five-wicket win in the opening game of the eighth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) against hosts Brisbane Heat.

The match saw cricket’s first-ever official bat toss, with legendary opening batsman Mathew Hayden throwing the bat up in the air. Adelaide skipper Colin Ingram’s call of roofs turned out to be correct and he put the hosts in to bat.

The decision paid dividend immediately as Brendon McCullum was dismissed on only the second ball of the innings for four, edging a Billy Stanlake delivery through to keeper Carey.

Skipper Chris Lynn then settled the innings alongside Max Bryant to take Brisbane to the 50-run mark with the loss of only one wicket.

However, Lynn’s dismissal soon after proved to be the catalyst for a dramatic collapse that saw the hosts go from 101-9 as they lost eight wickets for 51 runs.

Number 11 batsman Mujeeb Ur Rahman then made history with a defiant 27 off 22 balls to register the highest score by a number 11 batsman in BBL history.

Rahman and Jimmy Peirson put on 45 runs for the last wicket off just 29 balls to take Brisbane to a respectable 146.

Rashid’s figures of 3-19 in his four overs were the pick of the lot, but the spinner was well supported by all Adelaide bowlers as Matthew Short and Peter Siddle impressed with figures of 2-14 in three overs and 1-8 in two overs respectively.

The defiance shown by the last pair may have buoyed up the hosts but Carey and Jake Weatherald put on 56 for the opening partnership to ensure the chase was virtually over within the powerplay.

Pacer James Pattinson did his bit for Brisbane, claiming 2-23 in his four overs, but Carey continued to find the boundary regularly to ensure Adelaide remained well ahead throughout the game.

The wicketkeeper batsman was dismissed for 70 off 46 balls to set up what could have been a potentially tense finale but Jake Lehmann and Jonathan Wells kept their heads to see them through.