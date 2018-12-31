Adelaide Strikers defeat Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League

Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Thunder by 20 runs in their Big Bash League fixture in Adelaide on Monday.

The Strikers, electing to bat first, scored 175-4 in their 20 overs with skipper Colin Ingram and opener Alex Carey scoring half-centuries.

Ingram led from the front as he scored 75 off 43 with the help of three boundaries and six maximum. He was supported by Carey who made 59 from 40 after hitting nine fours and one six.

Daniel Sams got two wickets for the Sydney side.

Thunder were restricted to 155-6 in 20 overs in chase of 176-run target. Callum Ferguson scored 47 runs after hitting four boundaries and a maximum.

Skipper Shane Watson and Jos Buttler made 28 and 23 respectively.

Peter Siddle was the stand out bowler as he finished with figures of 3-20 in four overs.

Rashid Khan, whose father passed away last night, also featured and claimed two wickets.

Siddle got the man-of-the-match award for his bowling performance.