Zimbabwe trounce Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test

Zimbabwe trounced hosts Bangladesh by 151 runs in Sylhet on Tuesday.

They have a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. This is Zimbabwe’s first Test win since 2013.

The team scored 282 runs in the first innings as Sean Williams made 88 runs while PJ Moor and skipper Hamilton Masakadza scored 63 runs and 52 runs respectively.

Taijul Islam took six wickets while Nazmul Islam dismissed two Zimbabwean players.

The hosts were bowled out for 143 runs in the first innings. Ariful Haque was the top scorer with 41 runs and Mushfiqur Rahim made 31 runs for the team.

Tendai Chatara and Sikandar Raza grabbed three wickets each.

Zimbabwe managed 181 runs on the scoreboard in their second innings as skipper Hamilton Masakadza made 48 runs for the team. Sikandar Raza made 25 runs while Brendan Taylor chipped in with his knock of 24 runs.

Islam completed his 11 wicket haul as he picked up five wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished with two wickets. Bangladesh, chasing a target of 321 runs, were dismissed for 169 runs. Imrul Kayes made 43 runs while Ariful Haque scored 38 runs for the team.

Brandon Mavuta picked up four wickets and Sikandar Raza took three wickets for the team. Sean Williams was named Player of the Match.

The second Test will be played in Dhaka from November 11 to 15.