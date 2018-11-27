Yasir trails one place behind Imran Khan in best Test bowling list

Leg spinner Yasir Shah trails one position behind former Pakistan captain Imran Khan in the list of best Test bowling figures for Pakistan.

Shah took 14 wickets and conceded 184 runs in 57.2 overs during the second Test match against New Zealand in Dubai.

Shah’s performance in the Dubai Test helped his side level the three match Test series against the Blackcaps. He went on to clinch eight wickets in Kiwis’ first innings and took another six wickets to complete his 14-wicket haul.

Imran Khan had taken 14 wickets after giving away 116 runs in 52.2 overs against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1982.

Leg spinner Abdul Qadir is third in the list with his figures of 13/101 in 73 overs against England.

Fazal Mahmood’s performance of 13/114 in 75 overs against Australia in Karachi in 1956 brings him to No.4 in the the list.

The fifth position in the list was occupied by Waqar Younis figures of 13/135 in 56 overs against Zimbabwe in 1993.