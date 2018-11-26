Yasir Shah becomes first Pakistani bowler to take 10 wickets in a day

Yasir Shah became the first Pakistani bowler to take 10 wickets in a single day almost 20 years after Anil Kumble set the record.

Yasir Shah is the first bowler to take 10 wickets in a day’s play since a legendary legspinner famously did so almost 20 years ago 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zlREPIlU9w — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 26, 2018

Shah stunned the fans after he created a magic web around New Zealand’s batsmen on Monday. The wily leg-spinner picked up 10 wickets against the Kiwis.

Related: Yasir masterclass leaves New Zealand reeling in Dubai Test

He picked up eight wickets in the first innings as New Zealand went from 50 for no loss to 90 all out. He took two more wickets in 15 overs, taking the total to 10.

On February 7, 1999 Indian bowler Anil Kumble had picked up 10 wickets against Pakistan to England’s Jim Laker as the only other bowler to pick up all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match. It took 19 years, 9 months and 19 days for the bowler to emulate Kumble’s record.