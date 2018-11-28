Yasir breaks into top 10 Test bowlers

November 28, 2018

Yasir Shah’s week continues to get better and better, with the leg-spinner once again breaching into the top 10 after his historic 14-wicket haul in the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

Yasir rose nine ranks up the table to claim the 10th spot. The leg-spinner is joined in the top 10 by Pakistan pacer Muhammad Abbas, who retained his third position in the rankings despite failing to claim even a single wicket in the Test.

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali, who has seen a recent upturn in form, also climbed three places into 12th. The veteran right-hander may be Pakistan’s top-ranked batsman but comparative rookie Haris Sohail, who scored a superb 147, made the biggest leap; climbing a whopping 33 positions to reach the 39th spot.

The Men in Green are currently sixth in the Test rankings with 95 rating points but have a massive seven-point gap to overcome if they are to leapfrog fifth-placed Australia.

 
 
 

