Yadav spins India to victory over Windies in first Twenty20

India defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first Twenty20 International in Kolkata on Sunday.

The visitors managed to score a low total of 109/8 in 20 overs.

Fabian Allen was the top scorer for the team with 27 runs, while Keemo Paul contributed 15 runs with the bat.

Related: India beat West Indies in fifth ODI to clinch series

Shai Hope and Shannon Hetmeyer made 14 runs each for the team.

Kuldeep Yadav finished with 4/13 in four overs. Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya pick up a wicket each.

The hosts chased down the target of 110 runs in 17.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Related: India thrash West Indies to secure series whitewash

Dinesh Karthik made 31 runs for the team. Krunal Pandey and Manish Pandey made 21 and 19 runs for the team.

Lokesh Rahul chipped in with his knock of 16 runs.

Oshane Thomas and Carlos Brathwaite picked up two wickets for West Indies.

Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match.