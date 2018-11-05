Yadav spins India to victory over Windies in first Twenty20

November 5, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

India defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first Twenty20 International in Kolkata on Sunday.

The visitors managed to score a low total of 109/8 in 20 overs.

Fabian Allen was the top scorer for the team with 27 runs, while Keemo Paul contributed 15 runs with the bat.

Related: India beat West Indies in fifth ODI to clinch series

Shai Hope and Shannon Hetmeyer made 14 runs each for the team.

Kuldeep Yadav finished with 4/13 in four overs. Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya pick up a wicket each.

The hosts chased down the target of 110 runs in 17.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Related: India thrash West Indies to secure series whitewash

Dinesh Karthik made 31 runs for the team. Krunal Pandey and Manish Pandey made 21 and 19 runs for the team.

Lokesh Rahul chipped in with his knock of 16 runs.

Oshane Thomas and Carlos Brathwaite picked up two wickets for West Indies.

Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match.

 
 
 

See Also

Azhar Mehmood praises bowlers’ stellar performance

November 5, 2018 2:41 pm

Pakistan performing much better than others in T20, says Miandad

November 5, 2018 2:35 pm

Mark Taylor quits as Cricket Australia director

November 5, 2018 9:26 am

Pakistan beat New Zealand in third T20 to complete clean sweep

November 5, 2018 12:00 am

Babar Azam smashes Kohli’s record, becomes fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in T20

November 4, 2018 10:21 pm

No one influencing Salman Butt’s selection in the national team, says PCB chief

November 4, 2018 8:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Swat Swag

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.