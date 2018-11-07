WWE superstar Triple H undergoes surgery

November 7, 2018

Triple H underwent a surgery for an injury he received at the WWE Crown Jewel.

He posted a tweet during and after the operation.

Related: DX beat Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel

The WWE superstar had tore his pectoral muscle while fighting the Brothers of Destruction at the pay-per-view event. He went on to complete the match despite the injury.

It is unclear as to how long the recovery phase will last.

 
 
 

