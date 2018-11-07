WWE superstar Triple H undergoes surgery

Triple H underwent a surgery for an injury he received at the WWE Crown Jewel.

He posted a tweet during and after the operation.

Out of surgery, happy to report all is well. Thanks to excellent medical care of Dr. Dugas and his team and all the well wishes, messages, tweets, and texts I got over the weekend.

Road to recovery starts… NOW. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/cfEmocnDxi — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

Surgery in the AM…

…makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

The WWE superstar had tore his pectoral muscle while fighting the Brothers of Destruction at the pay-per-view event. He went on to complete the match despite the injury.

It is unclear as to how long the recovery phase will last.