WWE superstar Braun Strowman to undergo elbow surgery

The WWE has announced that Braun Strowman will undergo a surgery for his fractured elbow.

‘The Monster among Men’ suffered an injury when Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley viciously attacked him on Monday night.

The WWE had earlier reported that Strowman fractured his elbow during the assault.

The feud between the two RAW superstars began when Baron Corbin attacked Strowman before his WWE Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon had asked Strowman to cooperate with Corbin till the traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 elimination tag team match was over. Corbin was the captain of the RAW team in the match.

Corbin has been booked in a match against Strowman at WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC).

If Strowman wins the match, he will get a chance to wrestle against Brock Lesnar at next year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Corbin, on the other hand, will be stripped of all authority if he loses.