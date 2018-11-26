WWE Starrcade: Seth Rollins beats Dean Ambrose in cage match

Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose in a Steel Cage match to defend his Intercontinental Championship at WWE Starrcade.

He managed to win the bout by escaping the steel structure.

AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe by submission in a steel cage match.

The WWE Universe got to witness the shock return of Bray Wyatt as he replaced the injured Braun Strowman for his match against the acting Raw general manager.

Wyatt beat Corbin in single and no disqualification matches on the same night.

Related: Braun Strowman injured following brutal attack on WWE Raw

Rey Mysterio beat Shinsuke Nakamura in the United States Championship match. However, Nakamura retained the title as the Mexican superstar won by disqualification.

The team of Rey Mysterio and Rusev beat Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz in a tag team match.

Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over Finn Balor. Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka, who fought as a replacement for SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in the match.

Related: WWE superstar Charlotte Flair fined for attacking officials

The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) beat The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) in a tag team match.

The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) defended their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship by defeating The New Day (Big E. Langston and Kofi Kingston).