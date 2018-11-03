WWE Crown Jewel: DX defeat Brothers of Destruction

D-Generation X defeated the Brothers of Destruction in their much anticipated tag team match at the WWE Crown Jewel.

The match went on for over 27 minutes and it was the team of Triple H and Shawn Michaels who eventually triumphed over The Undertaker and Kane.

Triple H suffered a pectoral muscle injury during the match and has been injured.

Related: WWE to hold Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia despite criticism

Brock Lesnar became the first superstar to win the WWE Universal Championship after beating Braun Strowman in the bout.

Roman Reigns had earlier surrendered the title after revealing that he is battling leukemia and will be out of action for an indefinite period. AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship by defeating Samoa Joe.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev to defend his WWE United States title while The Bar beat The New Day to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Shane McMahon wins WWE World Cup

The quarter final stage of the tournament started off with Rey Mysterio defeating Randy Orton while The Miz beat Jeff Hardy in the second bout.

Seth Rollins overcame Bobby Lashley while Dolph Ziggler, with a bit of help from his tag team partner Drew McIntyre, defeated Kurt Angle.

Related: WWE superstar Roman Reigns battling blood cancer

In the semifinal stage, The Miz triumphed over Mysterio while Ziggler beat Seth Rollins.

The Miz battled Ziggler in the final and the A-Lister injured his knee in the final and was unable to compete.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced that he will be competing in the ring and went on to defeat the Raw superstar to be crowned the Best in the World.