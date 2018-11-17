WWE considering opponents for The Rock for Wrestlemania 35  

The WWE is considering opponents for The Rock for his Wrestlemania 35 match next year, which includes Bobby Lashley and Elias, Forbes has reported.

The sports-entertainment giant was originally considering booking the WWE superstar turned Hollywood star in a match against Roman Reigns.

However, the match has been shelved for the time being after Reigns revealed that he will be out of action due to his leukaemia.

It is also strongly predicted that The Rock may face Brock Lesnar on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

There is a strong possibility of a Lesnar vs Braun Strowman match as well after he signed a contract which will make him stay in the company till Wrestlemania 35.

The magazine has also stated that Shawn Michaels may also fight against AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan or The Undertaker.

Batista teased a fight against Triple H during SmackDown 1000. However, that match may not be taking place as The Cerebral Assassin is out due to a pectoral muscle injury.