World Twenty20 to be called ICC T20 World Cup from 2020 onwards

November 23, 2018

File photo

The International Cricket Council has renamed the World Twenty20 as the ICC T20 World Cup.

The decision to rename the event was backed by international captains.

“By renaming the World T20 as T20 World Cup, the ICC has enhanced the reputation, value and prestige of this extremely difficult and challenging tournament”, Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed said. “I am sure this amendment will give the event its due credit and well-deserved identity,” he said.

He said Pakistan is the best T20 team in the world and I am sure we will become even better and stronger after the T20 world cup in 2020. “After next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, we will shift our attention to the 20-over format and will aim to add another T20 World Cup to our collection,” the skipper said.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Government will block smuggled phones by year end, says Fawad Chaudhry

November 23, 2018 6:53 pm

West Indies’ Shannon Gabriel banned for second Bangladesh Test

November 23, 2018 5:15 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates four new trains

November 23, 2018 4:56 pm

Pakistan aim to level Test series against New Zealand in Dubai

November 23, 2018 2:04 pm

England thrash India to reach Women’s World T20 final

November 23, 2018 12:59 pm

Kiwi spin sensation Ajaz Patel plans to keep pressure on Pakistan

November 23, 2018 12:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Mahim Maher

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.