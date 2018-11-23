World Twenty20 to be called ICC T20 World Cup from 2020 onwards

The International Cricket Council has renamed the World Twenty20 as the ICC T20 World Cup.

The decision to rename the event was backed by international captains.

“By renaming the World T20 as T20 World Cup, the ICC has enhanced the reputation, value and prestige of this extremely difficult and challenging tournament”, Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed said. “I am sure this amendment will give the event its due credit and well-deserved identity,” he said.

He said Pakistan is the best T20 team in the world and I am sure we will become even better and stronger after the T20 world cup in 2020. “After next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, we will shift our attention to the 20-over format and will aim to add another T20 World Cup to our collection,” the skipper said.