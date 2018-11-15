Women’s World T20: Pakistan take on New Zealand in crucial fixture

Pakistan will play their must-win Women’s World Twenty20 fixture against New Zealand in Providence on Friday.

The match will begin at 1am PST. Pakistan is at third place in Group B with two points. They lost their first two games to Australia and arch rivals India.

The team made a comeback and defeated Ireland in their third match of the tournament.

Pakistan will qualify for the semifinal if India loses to Ireland and Australia.

Related: Mithali steers India to victory against Pakistan in Women’s World T20

Australia, with six points, has already qualified for the semifinal stage after beating Pakistan, New Zealand and Ireland.

India, on the other hand, is at second place with four points. They have triumphed over New Zealand and Pakistan.

Another win will ensure India’s spot in the last-four stage of the competition.

Squad

Pakistan: Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan (captain), Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz, Bismah Maroof

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (captain), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, KE Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson and Hannah Rowe.