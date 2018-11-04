Women’s World T20: Pakistan hammer South Africa in warm-up match

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 90 runs in their Women’s World Twenty20 warm-up match in Coolidge on Saturday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

They scored 162/5 with Ayesha Zafar scoring 46 runs from 33 balls with the help of eight boundaries.

Related: Pakistan to kick off Women’s World T20 2018 campaign against Australia

Umaima Sohail chipped in with her knock of 30 runs which included two fours and a six.

Nahida Khan and Aliya Riaz made 27 runs each for the team.

Sune Luus grabbed two wickets for the Proteas while Masabata Klaas and Tumi Sekhukhune took a wicket each.

The South African side managed 72/9 in 15.1 overs with only two of its players scoring in double figures.

Related: Pakistan women beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in final T20

Marizanne Kapp was the top scorer with 29 runs and Sune Luus contributed 23 runs with the bat.

Anam Amin, Sana Mir and Nida Dar picked up two wickets each for Pakistan.

The game between Australia and England was abandoned without a ball being bowled.