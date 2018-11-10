Women’s World T20: India, West Indies make winning starts

November 10, 2018

Defending champions West Indies and India started their Women’s World Twenty20 campaign on a winning note.

India beat New Zealand by 34 runs in the opening game of the tournament.

The Indian side made 194/5 in their 20 overs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with her knock of 103 runs off 51 balls which included seven boundaries and eight sixes.

She became the first Indian player to score a century in Women’s World T20.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 59 runs from 45 deliveries with seven fours to her name.

New Zealand managed to score 160/9 in their 20 overs with Suzy Bates top scoring with 67 runs with the help of eight fours.

Katie Martin made also scored eight boundaries to score 39 runs for the side while Lea Kasperek contributed 19 runs for the team.

Dayalan Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav grabbed three wickets for the side. Kaur was named Player of the Match for her century.

West Indies picked up a comprehensive 60-run win over Bangladesh in the match.

The hosts scored 106/8, being sent to bat first, in their 20 overs. Kycia A Knight was the top scorer with 32 runs with the help of two fours and a six. Stafanie Taylor made 29 runs which included two boundaries for the team.

Jahanara Alam took three wickets and conceded 23 runs in her four overs. Rumana Ahmed picked up two wickets for the side.

The Bangladeshi side was dismissed for just 46 runs in 14.4 overs as Deandra Dottin was the star performer with the ball. Not a single Bangladesh player scored in double figures.

Fargana Hoque and Ayasha Rahman made eight and six runs respectively for the side.

Shamima Sultana and skipper Salma Khatun made five runs each as well. Deandra Dottin finished with figures of 5/5 in 3.4 overs and bowled a maiden over as well. This is the best bowling figures in the history of Women’s World T20.

Dottin was named Player of the Match for her bowling performance.

 
 
 

