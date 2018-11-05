Women’s World T20: India, New Zealand, Bangladesh win warm-ups

India, New Zealand and Bangladesh won their Women’s World Twenty20 warm-up matches on Monday.

India defeated West Indies by five wickets under the duckworth-lewis method in Coolidge.

The Windies scored 115/8 in their 20 overs with Hayley Matthews being the top scorer with 41 runs. Shemaine Campbelle and Natasha McLean made 22 and 18 runs, respectively.

Rain interrupted play and the total was revised to 75 runs from 12 overs.

Related: Pakistan hammer South Africa in Women’s World Twenty20 warm-up match

India made 77/5 in 11.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana was the top scorer with 32 runs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made 18 runs and Veda Krishnamurthy scored 11 runs for the team. Deandra Dottin picked up three wickets for the defending champions.

Bangladesh beat Ireland by six wickets in Providence.

Related: Video for 2018 Women’s World Twenty20 anthem released

The Irish side made 84/7 in their 20 overs with Kim Garth scoring 35 runs for the team. Gaby Lewis made 15 runs while Shauna Kavanagh and Eimear Richardson chipped in with their knock of 10 runs each. Rumana Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as she finished with figures of 3/10 in four overs with a maiden to her name. Jahanara Alam grabbed two wickets for the team.

Bangladesh chased the target of 85 runs successfully with six wickets in hand.

Related: ICC to implement laws against harassment ahead of Women’s World Twenty20

Ayasha Rahman made 25 runs for the team while Farghana Hoque scored 21 runs. Sanjida Islam struck 20 runs for the team.

Kim Garth picked up three wickets for the team.

New Zealand picked up a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Coolidge. Sri Lanka were dismissed for 98 runs in 20 overs Shashikala Siriwardene was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 30 runs. Hasini Perera scored 13 runs and skipper Chamari Atapattu made 12 runs for the teams.

Related: Javeria praises ICC for making the Women’s World T20 a standalone event

Amelia Kerr picked up four wickets and Jess Watkin grabbed two wickets. The blackcaps chased the target of 99 runs in 18 overs with Maddy Green scoring 36 runs for the team. Suzy Bates was dismissed at 34.

Shashikala Siriwardene and Udeshika Prabodhani took a wicket each.