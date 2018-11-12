Women’s World T20: Healy’s record 50 helps Australia pummel Ireland

Australia crushed Ireland by nine wickets on Monday in Providence as Alyssa Healy struck the fastest 50 in a Women’s World Twenty20 event.

Ireland, electing to bowl, were restricted to 93/6 in their 20 overs with Ellyse Perry being the stand out performer with the ball.

The Australian side was awarded five extra runs as the officials penalized the Irish side for its batswomen running down the pitch during the innings. Kim Garth was the top scorer with 24 runs while Clare Shillington made 19 runs for the team.

Ellyse Perry finished with 2/12 in her four overs while Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner picked up a wicket each as well.

The Southern Stars reached the target of 94 runs in 9.1 overs on the loss of one wicket.

Healy ran riot as she scored 56 runs from 31 balls to become the quickest player to score a 50 in the multi-nation event. She achieved the milestone with the help of nine fours and a six. Garth was the only wicket taker for Ireland.