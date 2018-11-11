Women’s World T20: England-Sri Lanka fixture washed out

November 11, 2018

The Women’s World Twenty20 fixture between England and Sri Lanka in St Lucia on Saturday was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams got one point each.

ESPN Cricinfo reported that the International Cricket Council is considering moving the fixtures at St Lucia to Antigua due to the wet weather forecast for the upcoming few days.

Related: England’s Katherine Brunt ruled out of Women’s World T20

The next match on this ground will be played between England and Bangladesh on November 12.

The island will host nine matches of this year’s tournament.

The tournament started off on November 9 with India, Australia and West Indies triumphing over New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively.

 
 
 

See Also

PCB terminates the Multan Sultans’ franchise agreement

November 11, 2018 1:32 pm

South Africa set 321-run target for Australia in final ODI

November 11, 2018 12:46 pm

Pakistan take on arch-rivals India in Women’s World T20

November 11, 2018 12:24 pm

Pakistan, New Zealand to square off in ODI series decider

November 11, 2018 11:15 am

Pakistan include 18-year-old paceman Shaheen for New Zealand Tests

November 10, 2018 8:02 pm

Women’s World T20: India, West Indies make winning starts

November 10, 2018 1:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.