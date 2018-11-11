Women’s World T20: England-Sri Lanka fixture washed out

The Women’s World Twenty20 fixture between England and Sri Lanka in St Lucia on Saturday was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams got one point each.

ESPN Cricinfo reported that the International Cricket Council is considering moving the fixtures at St Lucia to Antigua due to the wet weather forecast for the upcoming few days.

The next match on this ground will be played between England and Bangladesh on November 12.

The island will host nine matches of this year’s tournament.

The tournament started off on November 9 with India, Australia and West Indies triumphing over New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively.