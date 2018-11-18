Women’s World T20: Devine powers New Zealand to 8-wicket win over Ireland

New Zealand’s finished off their Women’s World Twenty20 campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland in Guyana on Sunday.

Ireland, batting first, scored 79/9 in their 20 overs, with Gaby Lewis scoring 39 runs for the match.

Clare Shillington and skipper Laura Delaney made 12 runs for the side.

Related: New Zealand beat Pakistan in Women’s World T20

Leigh Kasperek finished with the figures of 3/19 in four overs. Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr grabbed two wickets each.

The Southern Ferns chased the target of 80 runs in 7.3 overs, thanks to a blistering half-century by Sophie Devine.

The veteran player made 51 runs from 22 balls, which included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Related: India beat New Zealand in Women’s World T20

Suzie Bates and captain Amy Satterthwaite contributed 11 and 10 runs for the side.

Eimear Richardson and Laura Delaney took one wicket each.

Devine was named Player of the Match.