Warriors, Bengal, Legends claim wins in T10 League

Northern Warriors, Bengal Tigers and Punjabi Legends all won their respective matches in the T10 League in Sharjah on Thursday.

Northern Warriors defeated Kerala Knights by eight wickets

Knights were restricted to 101/2 in 10 overs by the Warrior bowlers. Paul Stirling was the top scorer with 60 runs,with skipper Eoin Morgan and Chris Gayle scoring 17 and 14 respectively.

Andre Russell and Hardus Viljoen picked up one wicket each.

Nicholas Pooran’s 43-run knock then helped Northern Warriors chase the 102-run target in 7.2 overs,hitting two boundaries and five maximums. He was well supported by Andre Russel,who remained unbeaten on 29.

Wayne Parnell and Benny Howell took a wicket each for the Knights.

Pooran’s innings earned him the player of the match award.

Bengal Tigers defeated Sindhis by seven wickets.

The Sindhis posted a total of 134/4 in their 10 overs as Anton Devcich played an innings of 64 runs which included six fours and five sixes. Opener Samiullah Shinwari made 44 runs with the help of four boundaries and two maximums.

Mohammad Nabi took three wickets for the Tigers.

The Tigers then chased down the 135-run target on the last ball of the game with seven wickets in hand. Jason Roy was the standout performer as he made 64 runs with the bat, while Mohammad Nabi and Sunil Narine scored 25 and 22 runs respectively for the side.

Jofra Archer, Ben Cutting and Fawad Ahmed took a wicket each.

Roy was named the man of the match.

Meanwhile, defending champions Punjabi Legends beat Pakhtoons by five wickets.

Pakhtoons managed 102/6 in 10 overs with captain Colin Ingram making 29 runs and Andre Fletcher scoring 28.

Hassan Khan took four wickets for the Legends.

The defending champions then chased down the target of 103 runs with relative ease, doing so with seven balls to spare. Umar Akmal scored 41 runs, while Evin Lewis made 20. Tom Moores scored 19.

Liam Dawson and Sohail Khan took two wickets each for Pakhtoons.

Hassan Khan was named the man of the match.