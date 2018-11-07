Usman Khan signs with Melbourne Renegades for Big Bash League

Pakistan’s left arm pacer Usman Khan Shinwari will play for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League.

He will be seen in action in the first seven games of the Australian 20-over competition.

“I have been watching Big Bash League matches on television,” he said on Wednesday. “I will try to play my role in the team’s victories with my performance.”

SIGNED| Two big additions to our squad for BBL|08. Welcome Usman Khan Shinwari and @gurneyhf! More: https://t.co/1EluUNIBjm#GETONRED pic.twitter.com/3OiBJBMavn — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) November 7, 2018

The 28-year old is not the first Pakistani to play in the Big Bash League. Shoaib Malik has played for Hobart Hurricanes, while Yasir Shah represented Brisbane Heat in the earlier editions.

Shinwari has represented Karachi Kings, Khan Research Labs and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited in his cricketing career.

The pacer from Khyber Agency has 57 Twenty20 wickets to his name and has taken 10 wickets in 13 T20 matches.