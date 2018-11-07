Usman Khan signs with Melbourne Renegades for Big Bash League

November 7, 2018

Pakistan’s left arm pacer Usman Khan Shinwari will play for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League.

He will be seen in action in the first seven games of the Australian 20-over competition.

“I have been watching Big Bash League matches on television,” he said on Wednesday. “I will try to play my role in the team’s victories with my performance.”

The 28-year old is not the first Pakistani to play in the Big Bash League. Shoaib Malik has played for Hobart Hurricanes, while Yasir Shah represented Brisbane Heat in the earlier editions.

Shinwari has represented Karachi Kings, Khan Research Labs and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited in his cricketing career.

The pacer from Khyber Agency has 57 Twenty20 wickets to his name and has taken 10 wickets in 13 T20 matches.

 
 
 

See Also

Yasir Shah backing on Big Bash League experience to tackle Australia

October 6, 2018 12:46 pm

Joe Root, Jos Buttler to play for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League

August 26, 2018 5:39 pm

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in second ODI

July 16, 2018 7:19 pm

Usman Khan takes four wickets, Zimbabwe all out for 194

July 16, 2018 4:38 pm

Slick Pakistan too strong for Scotland in T20 rout

June 13, 2018 11:38 pm

Adelaide Strikers beat Hobart Hurricanes to win Big Bash League 2017-18

February 4, 2018 3:19 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.