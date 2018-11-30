United extend De Gea’s contract for another year: reports

November 30, 2018

Photo: AFP

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension on star goalkeeper David De Gea’s contract, British media reported on Thursday.

The Spain stopper’s deal was set to expire at the end of the current season and, without activating the extension clause, he could have entered into pre-contract talks with another club after the latest transfer window opens on January 1.

De Gea has long been linked with a number of top European clubs but it now appears he will be staying put at Old Trafford until at least the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 28-year-old joined United from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in a deal worth a reported £18.9 million in June 2011.

He took over from Edwin van der Sar and helped United win the last of 13 Premier League titles they secured under former manager Alex Ferguson in the 2012/13 campaign.

Such has been De Gea’s impact upon the English game, he has been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association Team of the Year for each of the last four seasons.

 
 
 

