UFC superstar Paige Vanzant teases WWE appearance

Paige Vanzant of the Ultimate Fighting Championship may soon be making her WWE debut.

She teased her WWE debut while speaking with MMA Weekly. “I think the WWE is an amazing organisation and it’s a very athletic entertainment industry that would suit me,” she said. “There’s probably huge potential for a crossover down the line and of course I’m a big fan of what they do, so it would be great to be a part of.”

I got the opportunity to talk to Stephanie [McMahon] for a little bit on Tuesday which was great.”

Related: Khabib Nurmagomedov said WWE asked him to perform

Vanzant said that she is not ready to leave UFC at the moment. “I’m not ready to leave the UFC just yet. I love being a professional fighter and I still have a long career ahead of me.”

The mixed martial artist is not in a good form at the moment as she has lost three of her previous four bouts. She also broke her arm during a fight against Jessica Rose Clark earlier this year.

UFC fighters Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler signed with the WWE and have gone on to become champions.