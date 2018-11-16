UAE T20x canceled after failing to attract investors

The inaugural edition of the UAE T20x will not be taking place because no investors showed interest in buying its franchises.

The England Cricket Board and OPi group were working together to launch the new cricket league.

“OPi, a privately-owned sports promoter and the ECB had been working together since 2017 to develop the new franchise league, and had attracted interest and support from many of the world’s leading players and coaches,” a statement by the England Cricket Board read. “The decision of the ICC in July to explore potential limitations on T20 cricket leagues and player participation in them, meant that investment into UAE T20x had to be curtailed throughout the summer in anticipation of a decision,” it added.

“This in turn impacted timings around commercial conversations with potential franchise buyers.”

The tournament was to be played from December 19, 2018 till January 11, 2019 with five franchises in action.

Star cricketers including Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Kumar Sangakkara were to participate in the competition. However, no party came forward to buy the franchises within the given period of time.