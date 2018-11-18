Two Pakistani bodybuilders tested positive for doping

November 18, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Osaf Yaqoob/Twitter

Two Pakistani bodybuilders, including a former Asian champion, have been tested positive for doping.

Osaf Yaqoob and Bryan O’ Neil, also known as VJ, were found guilty of using steroids in the form of injections.

Yaqoob was the winner of 2017 Musclemania Asia tournament. He has been stripped of his title for violating the rules of the sport.

Related: Pakistani bodybuilder wins 2017 Musclemania Asia tournament

He is also banned from taking part in the upcoming edition of Musclemania World.

Meanwhile, Abdul Malik clinched fifth position in the 2018 Musclemania Bodybuilding event.

 
 
 

See Also

Brain tumours effectively treated by injecting patients with viruses

January 4, 2018 1:55 pm

Pakistani bodybuilder wins 2017 Musclemania Asia tournament

October 23, 2017 7:25 pm

Food supplements causing health risks, deaths

October 6, 2016 11:41 am

Million Dollars Flax Seeds Recipe For Bodybuilder’s Protein Crave

May 12, 2016 7:49 pm

Insulin patches could replace injections for diabetics

July 14, 2015 9:47 am

Substandard injection takes life of three children

April 16, 2015 6:18 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.