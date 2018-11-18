Two Pakistani bodybuilders tested positive for doping

Two Pakistani bodybuilders, including a former Asian champion, have been tested positive for doping.

Osaf Yaqoob and Bryan O’ Neil, also known as VJ, were found guilty of using steroids in the form of injections.

Yaqoob was the winner of 2017 Musclemania Asia tournament. He has been stripped of his title for violating the rules of the sport.

Related: Pakistani bodybuilder wins 2017 Musclemania Asia tournament

He is also banned from taking part in the upcoming edition of Musclemania World.

Meanwhile, Abdul Malik clinched fifth position in the 2018 Musclemania Bodybuilding event.