Try being a great human being as well as a great cricketer: BCCI to Virat Kohli

November 9, 2018

Virat Kohli’s statement in which he told a cricket fan to leave India is not sitting well with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The Indian cricketer told a cricket fan to leave India if he likes English and Australian cricketers more than Indian players.

“Virat needs to understand that if the fans go away to other countries, then no Puma or other companies will want to sign him for INR 100 crores,” BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry said. “The BCCI’s revenue will fall, and consequently the players’ fees,” he said.

“If he checks his contract, he may find that he may have violated his contract with this statement.”

Chaudhry added that Kohli is a great cricketer but it’s time to try and be a great human being too.

 
 
 

