Trophy for Pakistan-New Zealand Test series unveiled

November 15, 2018

Photo Courtesy: PCB/Twitter

The trophy for the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand was unveiled in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Pakistani Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson displayed the trophy during a press conference.

Sarfraz Ahmed said that his side has devised a good strategy against the opposition. “We will not allow Tim Southee and Trent Boult to take wickets,” he added.

Related: Pakistan to take on New Zealand in first Test

The Pakistani skipper went on to say that Yasir Shah is his go-to man for the Test series.

The first game of the three-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Abu Dhabi on Friday. The match will begin at 11am PST

 
 
 

