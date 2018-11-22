Three Turkish cricketers join Peshawar Zalmi as guest players

Three Turkish cricketers, including a woman, have joined Peshawar Zalmi as guest players for the fourth edition of the T20 league, which will be played in February next year.

“Three Turkish players will fly with the team to Dubai and witness all the cricketing action and learn from the best,” Peshawar Zalmi said in a statement.

Javed Afridi, Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, announced on Monday that three Turkish players − 20-year-old Tunahan Turan, 18-year-old Mehmet Sert and 24-year-old Yagmur Tasdelen − will join his franchise.

The PSL will begin from February 13 in the UAE.

The franchise will also work to promote cricket in Turkey and it has signed a MoU with the Turkish sports federation, the statement said.

“I am very happy and feel proud to become part of Peshawar Zalmi, which is one of the best T20 teams in Pakistan,” Turan told Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish Developing Sports Branches Federation is making efforts to promote cricket. “I want to show the world that Turkish girls can play cricket which is mostly considered as a men’s sport,” Tasdelen said.