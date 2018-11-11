T10 League: SHC bans promotion of ‘Karachians’ franchise

November 11, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Circle of Cricket

Sindh High Court has issued an interim order on Sunday which prohibits the promotion of “Karachians” franchise of the T10 League, ESPN Cricinfo has reported.

The order comes after Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings sought a stay order from the court against the use of the name in the cricket league.

The court has barred TV and radio channels in Pakistan from broadcasting, advertising or promoting anything from the T10 league about Karachians or any other team using the name of the city till the next hearing on November 15.

Related: PCB issues NOCs for 20 players to participate in the T10 League

A directive has been issued to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in this regard.

Karachians is one of the eight franchises competing in the T10 League which will be played in Sharjah from November 21.

The side is led by Shane Watson. The franchise comprises of many renowned national and international cricketers namely Ben Cutting, Colin de Grandhomme, Mohammad Nawaz, Thisara Parera, Mohammad Irfan and Samiullah Shinwari.

 
 
 

See Also

The SHC wants CCTV cameras at Karachi’s Civil and Jinnah hospitals to be in working condition

November 8, 2018 2:56 pm

Chief Justice bars Pakistani channels from airing Indian content

October 27, 2018 7:25 pm

PCB issues NOCs for 20 players to participate in the T10 League

October 26, 2018 11:08 am

You will no longer be able to watch Indian channels on set-top boxes

October 25, 2018 6:08 pm

Government to establish a new media regulatory authority

October 18, 2018 9:44 pm

Mother forces minor daughter into prostitution in Sharjah

October 18, 2018 3:54 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.