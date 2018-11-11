T10 League: SHC bans promotion of ‘Karachians’ franchise

Sindh High Court has issued an interim order on Sunday which prohibits the promotion of “Karachians” franchise of the T10 League, ESPN Cricinfo has reported.

The order comes after Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings sought a stay order from the court against the use of the name in the cricket league.

The court has barred TV and radio channels in Pakistan from broadcasting, advertising or promoting anything from the T10 league about Karachians or any other team using the name of the city till the next hearing on November 15.

A directive has been issued to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in this regard.

Karachians is one of the eight franchises competing in the T10 League which will be played in Sharjah from November 21.

The side is led by Shane Watson. The franchise comprises of many renowned national and international cricketers namely Ben Cutting, Colin de Grandhomme, Mohammad Nawaz, Thisara Parera, Mohammad Irfan and Samiullah Shinwari.