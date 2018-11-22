T10 League: Shahzad powers Rajputs to win over Sindhis, Kerala beat Pakhtoons

Rajputs and Kerala made winning starts to their T10 League campaigns on Wednesday.

Rajputs triumphed over the Sindhis in the opening fixture of the tournament by 10 wickets thanks to a blistering knock by Mohammad Shahzad.

The Sindhis, being sent to bat first, were restricted to 94/6 in thei 10 overs with Shane Watson top scoring with 42 runs from 20 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and three maximums.

Munaf Patel finished with the figures of 3/20 in his two overs.

Wicket keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad made the chase of 95 runs look like a simple task as he struck 74 runs off 16 balls with included six fours and eight maximums.

Skipper Brendon McCullum made 21 runs off eight deliveries with the help of a boundary and two sixes.

All Sindhi bowlers were hit to all areas of the ground but Thisara Parera suffered the worst as he conceded 30 runs in a single over.

Shahzad was named Player of the Match for his relentless batting.

Defending champions Kerala Kings defeated the Pakhtoons by eight wickets and 13 balls to spare.

The Pakhtoons, being invited to bat first, made 109/5 in their 10 overs.

Andre Fletcher made 32 runs from 14 balls with the help of three boundaries and two sixes. Cameron Delport chipped in with his 28-run knock from 15 balls with the help of a boundary and two maximums.

Liam Dawson made 25 runs for the team.

Sandeep Lamichhane was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with the figures of 3/17 in two overs.

The Kerala Kings chased down the target of 110 runs in 7.5 overs.

Eoin Morgan was the top scorer for the team 46 runs from 20 balls with two fours and five sixes to his name.

Paul Stirling made 40 runs with the after hitting three fours and four maximums.

Sohail Khan and Liam Dawson picked up a wicket each for the Pakhtoons.

Sandeep Lamichhane was named Player of the Match for his bowling performance.