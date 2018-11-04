Steyn stars as South Africa beat Australia in first ODI

South Africa defeated Australia by six wickets in the first one-day international in Perth on Sunday.

The Proteas lead the three-match series by 1-0

The hosts, being sent to bat first, were dismissed for 152 runs in 38.1 overs. Nathan Coulter-Niler was the top scorer with 34 runs, which included five boundaries and a six.

Alex Carey made 33 runs for the Kangaroos after hitting two fours.

Dale Steyn was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he finished with the figures of 2/18 in seven overs with a maiden to his name. Andil Phehlukwayo took three wickets in the match.

Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir also picked up two wickets each.

South Africa chased the total of 153 in 29.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Quinton de Kock top scored with 47 runs.

Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram made 44 and 36 runs, respectively.

Marcus Stoinis grabbed three wickets for the Australians.

Dale Steyn was named the Player of the Match.

The second ODI will be played in Adelaide on November 9, and the third and final fixture will take place on November 11 in Hobart.