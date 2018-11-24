Starc to replace injured Stanlake for third T20 against India

Australia have decided to included left arm pacer Mitchell Starc for the third Twenty20 International against India.

Starc will replace Billy Stanlake who suffered a moderate grade ankle sprain during a catching practice session before the rain-hit second T20I in Melbourne.

Nathan Coulter-Nile substituted Stanlake for the fixture in Melbourne.

Starc’s last T20 International game was in September 2016.

“[Starc has] got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we’ve seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball,” captain Aaron Finch said on Saturday. “We’ll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good.”

Stanlake played a crucial role in Australia’s win in the first Twenty20 International as he took the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan.

Australia lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. The final game will be played on Sunday (November 25) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc