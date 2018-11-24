Starc to replace injured Stanlake for third T20 against India

November 24, 2018

Australia have decided to included left arm pacer Mitchell Starc for the third Twenty20 International against India.

Starc will replace Billy Stanlake who suffered a moderate grade ankle sprain during a catching practice session before the rain-hit second T20I in Melbourne.

Nathan Coulter-Nile substituted Stanlake for the fixture in Melbourne.

Related: Australia edge India in confidence-boosting T20 win

Starc’s last T20 International game was in September 2016.

“[Starc has] got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we’ve seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball,” captain Aaron Finch said on Saturday. “We’ll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good.”

Related: Rain washes out second T20 between Australia, India

Stanlake played a crucial role in Australia’s win in the first Twenty20 International as he took the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan.

Australia lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. The final game will be played on Sunday (November 25) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

 
 
 

See Also

Proteas pacer Ngidi ruled out of Pakistan home series

November 24, 2018 3:25 pm

Shakib Al Hasan sets a new Test cricket record

November 24, 2018 3:22 pm

Pakistan team leaves for India to participate in the Hockey World Cup

November 24, 2018 1:40 pm

Dubai Test: Pakistan 56/2 at lunch on day one against New Zealand

November 24, 2018 1:25 pm

ICC fines Australia for slow over-rate in Brisbane T20

November 24, 2018 12:49 pm

Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle features Bollywood’s top stars as voice actors

November 24, 2018 10:10 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Mahim Maher

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.