South Africa set 321-run target for Australia in final ODI

Australia require 321 runs to win the third and final one day international against South Africa in Hobart.

South Africa, being sent to bat first, made 320/5 in their 50 overs with skipper Faf du Plessis and David Miller scoring centuries.

Miller made 139 runs from 108 balls with 13 boundaries and four sixes to his name.

Related: Steyn stars as South Africa beat Australia in first ODI

Du Plessis chipped in with his 125-run knock of 114 deliveries which included 15 fours and two maximums.

Aiden Markram made 32 runs for the side.

Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis picked up two wickets for the hosts.

Related: Australia beat South Africa to level ODI series

The three match series is level at 1-1. The visitors took the lead by winning the first game by wickets.

The Kangaroos bounced back to level the series after clinching a seven run win in Adelaide.

The only Twenty20 International between the two side will be played at Carrara on November 17.