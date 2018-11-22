Sindh government gives Rs100m grant to hockey federation

The grant will help the board in paying salaries to its players."The federation still has to pay millions of rupees," PHF President Khalid Sajjad said. "The hockey federation has made an appeal to the federal government to provide the funds on an immediate basis."The Pakistan Hockey Federation had requested the prime minister for Rs82 million.PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad has written a letter to the inter-provincial coordination ministry. “It is important for us to get the funds in seven days,” he said. Pakistan will get fined if it does not participate in the tournament, he added.Ahmad said that the prime minister should act soon to rescue the national game. Pakistan and India were declared joint winners after the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 final was washed out due to heavy rain in Muscat.The green shirts have been placed in Group D in the Hockey World Cup alongside Netherlands, Germany and Malaysia. The Hockey World Cup is starting from November 28 in India.Pakistan has won the mega event four times—1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.